Kurnool: SEB seizes Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash at border check post

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Sunday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 90 lakh during a vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that the staff intercepted a private travels bus that was heading to Bengaluru from Hyderabad for checking. During checking, the staff found two bags stuffed with Indian currency.

They immediately took the cash into custody and arrested two persons K M Srujan and B A Madhu, both residents of Chikballapur in Karnataka state.

When the staff asked them to produce valid documents for carrying the cash, they said that the amount was received from Shreya's, a resident of Musheerabad in Hyderabad and were going to deposit the amount in their accounts.

But they did not produce any supporting evidence to carry such a huge amount, said the CI.

However, carrying such a huge unaccounted cash without valid documents is an offence. A case has been registered under relevant sections and the entire amount has been seized and handed it over to the Kurnool taluka urban police station (UPS) personnel for initiating further action, stated Srinivasulu.