Kurnool set to witness significant growth: Bharath

Kurnool: Ina promising address that reflected the government’s focus on regional development, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, T G Bharath, said that Kurnool is set to witness significant growth in the coming days.

He made these remarks while participating in the “My City – My Role” programme held at St. Joseph’s Degree College on Sunkesula Road in Kurnool city on Friday.

During an interactive session with the students, Minister Bharath responded to their questions with keen interest and provided insights into the government’s developmental roadmap.

He revealed that the State was taking steps to encourage young and aspiring entrepreneurs by setting up the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, a dedicated platform aimed at fostering innovation and supporting industrial initiatives. He also urged students from Kurnool to make effective use of the upcoming Regional Spokes Centre to be established in Anantapur, which is part of a broader strategy to boost entrepreneurship and skill development across Rayalaseema.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to balanced regional progress, the Minister stated that efforts were underway to develop Orvakal and Kopparthy industrial nodes, which are expected to serve as engines of economic growth for the region. These industrial corridors will not only attract investments but also create employment opportunities for the local youth. Minister Bharath emphasised that Kurnool is on the verge of transforming in ways that were once considered unimaginable, as industries begin to take root and infrastructure projects gain momentum. Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the city’s development, the Minister called for greater civic responsibility among the public. He stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and urged people not to litter in public spaces. He also asked students to help spread awareness among the community about issues like illegal parking and encroachments.

By promoting civic sense and collaboration, Minister Bharath asserted that Kurnool can evolve into a model city that combines rapid industrial growth with responsible urban living.