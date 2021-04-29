Kurnool: Set up CCC with 3,000 beds, Collector Veera Pandiyan to nodal officers

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan on Thursday instructed the nodal officers to arrange a Covid care centre (CCC) with 3,000 beds strength and provide all necessary amenities on war footing basis.

Addressing a video conference with the nodal officers on the steps taken to control the coronavirus from the Collector's office, he directed the Covid hospital management teams to enhance bed strength at the hospital to 1,000 for extending quality treatment. He also asked the officials to conduct an audit on oxygen supply and Remdesivir injections at Covid hospitals.

He said that the managing director of Gayathri hospital was arrested on the charges of misusing the Remdesivir injections. He added that those involved in manipulation of injections will not be spared.

He said the Covid hospitals must collect fee fixed by the government. If they collect more than the specified amount, stern action will be initiated against those hospitals, he stated and asked the officials to conduct tests on the primary contacts immediately. The nodal officials in laboratories were ordered to speed up the testing of pending samples and announce the results within 24 hours.

The doctors, ANMs and others were ordered to regularly check the health conditions of asymptomatic patients. If virus symptoms detected in any of the patients, he asked them to refer those to Covid care centres and ordered to extend quality treatment.

The doctors should pay regular visits to the wards and talk to the patients to infuse confidence. Pandiyan also directed the DMHO to complete the fever survey. Despite the cases reported in a larger scale, people are not wearing masks, he said and ordered for special drive.