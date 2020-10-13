Kurnool: SFI, DYFI demand deferment of degree exams

Kurnool: The leaders of student organisations, Student Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) have demanded that the State government immediately suspend or postpone the degree exams.



In support of their demand, the student activists staged a protest in front of Padmavathi Nagar arch at Nandyal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, SFI district president Niranjan alleged that the authorities of Rayalaseema University were making arrangements to conduct exams acting against the directions of the Supreme Court.

He said the students are not in a position to appear for the exams. Due to the prevalence of coronavirus the students could not purchase books to prepare for the exams. The authorities though well aware of the pandemic situations are makeing arrangements to conduct the 2nd and 4th semester exams, lamented Niranjan.

He further said that the leaders at district headquarters have also staged a protest in front of Rayalaseema University demanding the authorities to take back the decision of conducting the exams.

The authorities instead rethinking whether to suspend or postpone the exams have called the police and arrested the leaders, which is very unfortunate, said the district president.

He urged Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh to respond on the issue.

Student activists Shiva, Lakshman, Imtiyaz, Sai, Bala Krishna, Farooq, Irfan, Sekhar and others participated at the protest.