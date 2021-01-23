Kurnool : Shivacharya asks temple staff to speak in Sanskrit

Kurnool : Jagadguru Dr Chinna Sidda Rama Shivacharya Swamy Ji said that Sanskrit is the root cause of Indian languages.

Participating as a chief guest in a training programme organised on Sanskrit language at the administrative bhavan in Srisailam on Friday, Shivacharya said that it is the sweetest of all languages and is the mother tongue of Indians.

He said Srisaila Kshetram was a Sidda Kshetram and was also a Moksha Keshatram. The Maha Swamy Ji said the archakas and others working in the temple should habituate speaking Sanskrit. Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said that Sanskrit was an ancient language of all Indian languages. Giving several examples of Sanskrit language, the EO said after Vedagnanam several changes have taken place in Sanskrit language due to Upanishads.

In Vedas, the Sanskrit is the most important one but in due course of time some changes have taken place in Upanishads, said Rama Rao. He further said that once upon a time, the Pancha Mutts in the Srisailam temple had emerged as teaching centres. So, the archakas, paricharak and other temple staff working at the spiritual places need to have the knowledge of Sanskrit. With an aim to infuse knowledge on Sanskrit, the teaching classes are being organised, the EO said.

Instructor Kaipa Padmavathi expressed her happiness to teach classes at the famous Srisailam temple. The teaching classes would be taught for a period of ten days and during these days the Sanskruta Bharati will train the Veda Pandits, Archakas and Paricharakas speak in Sanskrit language, said Padmavathi. She profusely thanked the EO for giving such an opportunity to teach Sanskrit classes.