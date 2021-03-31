Kurnool: Six burglars held; Rs 17L cash, gold, silver ornaments seized

Kurnool: The staff representing different police stations have arrested six accused out of a total of nine persons for their alleged involvement in burglary at six temples and housebreaking incidents.

All the accused were produced before the media in the presence of SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli here at Ved Vyas Auditorium on Tuesday.

Briefing about the burglaries, the SP has said that six members after forming into a gang had committed thefts at six temples, three at Veldurthy, two at Gonegandla and one at Halaharvi. The Veldurthi police have arrested one person, Gonegandla police two persons, Halaharvi police arrested two persons and Gudur police nabbed one accused, said Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

The police recovered a cash of Rs 17, 04,848 besides, Rs 35,000 worth ankle bracelets, mobile phone worth Rs 13,000, 28.5 grams of gold and silver ornaments, a motor bike and a small knife from their possession. Three more persons of the six member gang are yet to be arrested. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding persons, the SP said.

The temple burglary and housebreaking cases have been cracked after pursuing the footage of closed circuit (CC) cameras installed at the temples. Cases have been filed by the police stations on all the arrested accused and they would be sent to remand, Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said. He urged the people to install CCTV cameras at their residences.

DSPs of Kurnool, Dhone, Adoni and Special Branch (SB), KV Mahesh, V Narasimha Reddy, Vinod Kumar and Maheshwar Reddy besides, Circle inspectors and Sub-Inspectors were present at the media conference.