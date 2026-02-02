  1. Home
Pokémon GO January 2026 Update Key Events, Raids, and Special Conditioning

Pokémon Go is ringing in the new time with Community Days aplenty, a Kyurem Fusion Day, and plenitude further events to take advantage of. Then is a rundown of everything that'll be passing in Niantic's mobile RPG this month.

Pokémon Go’s Precious Paths season continues to heat up with a slew of special pokemon go january 2026 events taking place in January. Alongside a fresh crop of Raid bosses and Spotlight Hours, a few new Pokémon will be joining shiny Fidough and Shadow Chespin/Fennekin/Froakie in the wild this month.

But there is still aplenty further to do besides that. Read on for a look at the biggest Pokémon Go events you can anticipate to see in January.

Several fabulous Pokémon from the Unova region will return to five- star Raids in January, including Genesect, Thundurus, and Tornadus. As for Mega Raids, Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos will make a comeback. Shadow Cresselia will also pop up aimlessly throughout the month as a special Shadow Raid master.

Pokémon Go's Spotlight Hour events will return every Tuesday in January, complete with a fresh batch of featured Pokémon go raid bosses January.

From 6-7 PM local time every Tuesday evening, a featured Pokémon will spawn with increased frequency. Not only does this make Tuesday Spotlight Hours a great time to hunt down Pokémon you're missing in your Pokédex, it's also a great opportunity to catch as many as you can for their candy. Taking part in the event also nets you a bonus, like doubled XP or Stardust earned from catching Pokémon.

