Kurnool: SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy warns of stringent action against those filing false cases

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy warned of initiating stringent action on those persons, who file false cases.

Addressing media at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Thursday, the SP said that on July 24, one Devasahayam, a resident of Yanagandla village in Kodumur mandal died while undergoing treatment at Kurnool government general hospital.

He was the Sarpanch of Yanakandla village. But his sons Mattaiah and Bhaskar alias Bojesh have filed a case at C Belagal police station stating that their opponents Immanual and others have attacked their father Devasahayam and he was succumbed into injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Based on the complaint, the Belagal police filed a case under Section 302 IPC and taken up investigation, said the SP. During investigation, the police came to conclusion that Devasahayam was not attacked by anyone. According to sources, two groups were quarreling in the village and Sarpanch Devasahayam tried to pacify the situation on July 24.

After the incident, he fell sick and was immediately rushed to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. While undergoing treatment, Devasahayam breathed his last.

The family members with an ill intention has requested the police to file a medico legal case. But the postmortem report confirmed Devasahayam died in natural way. During the investigation, interesting facts have come to fore.

In the recent Sarpanch elections, Devasahayam and his opponent Immanuel, both belong to the same caste and were relatives, differences cropped up between them. As they were maintaining a grudge over each other, Devasahayam's son Mattaiah to take revenge on Immanuel and others, has filed a false case stating that their father died in their opponents' attack.

During investigation, it has come to know that neither Immanuel nor his relatives were present at the scene. Another interesting factor is, Mattaiah and Bhaskar alias Bhojesh have attacked one person and injured him critically.

The C Belagal police have filed a case on Mattaiah, Bhaskar alias Bhojesh and five others under section 307 IPC and taken up investigation.

Filing cases with ill intention would never be entertained and the persons that file such cases would be punished according to the law, stated Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy.