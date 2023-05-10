Kurnool: Special officer will monitor grievance redressal, says Collector

Kurnool: The State government has launched a new system ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ for resolving the public grievances.

It has introduced toll free number 1902 through which people can lodge complaints, said Kurnool District Collector Dr G Srijana. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the Collector said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has officially launched the programme ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ from Tadepalli camp office.

The Collector along with SP G Krishnakanth, MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool and Kodumur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MA Hafeez Khan and Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar participated in the Chief Minister’s video-conference from the mini-conference hall at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that to resolve the public grievances without any delay, ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme was launched and website was also started. A special project monitor system has been set up at mandal, district and State-level to resolve the public grievances. The government has appointed a senior IAS officer to oversee the programme in every district.

As part of it, the Transport, Roads and Buildings secretary Pradyumna has been appointed for Kurnool. The special officer would visit the district twice in a month to pursue the complaints received at Jaganannaku Chebudam and resolve them.

The Collector said the objective was to see that those persons who are unable to derive the benefit from the welfare schemes despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria, can lodge complaints with the toll free number. Immediately after receiving the complaints, a YSR unique ID would be generated and the complainant would be informed on the status through IVRS. A feedback would also be taken from the complainant after the grievance is resolved, she said.

Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisek Kumar, Additional SP D Prasad, ZP CEO, Nasar Reddy, CPO Appala Konda and district-level officers participated.