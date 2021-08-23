Kurnool: Stray dogs unleash terror on streets in Yemmiganur

Kurnool: Residents in Yemmiganur seem to be living in fear of stray dog attack in many parts of the town. Though several residents lodged a complaint with the concerned officials, the administration yet to act in this regard. With dogs in large numbers forming groups and frequently roaming on the roads, the residents are scared to move on the streets. Several people were seriously injured in the dog attacks.

Children are facing a lot of problems and are much afraid of dogs. The elderly persons are scared to come onto the roads. A resident of Lakshmi Peta said that a dozen people have suffered from dog bites in a span of one week. On several occasions, the issue was taken to the notice of the municipal authorities but they are least bothered to address the issue.

The dogs are attacking the people during morning hours and at night-time they are chasing the vehicles. Several vehicle riders were fell from their bikes due to chasing of dogs and received serious injuries. Another resident of Muneppa Nagar, Banala Paul Raj, who works as an English lecturer at the resident government degree college told The Hans India that several people were facing miserable problems with stray dog menace.

When people try to drive out, they are attacked and injured severely. During night hours, people are unable to sleep peacefully due to howling and quarreling, stated Banala Paul Raj.

He further said the residents have lodged several complaints with the municipal authorities to drive out or catch the stray dogs but no one is bothered to address the issue. He urged the civic authorities to catch the stray dogs and save the residents from falling prey to them.