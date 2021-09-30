Kurnool: Stress, changes in lifestyle cause heart ailments

Kurnool: On the occasion of World Heart Day, Chaitanya, B S Praveen Kumar, Tejanandan Reddy, the Cardiology doctors, Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool met Joint Collector Ramasunder Reddy and SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy at their office on Wednesday.

The doctors said that more than 12,500 heart surgeries were performed at the hospital. They said heart disease is said to be the major cause of deaths in the world. The World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29 and this year the theme is 'Use heart to connect your heart is coming to you.'

The doctors highlighted to create awareness on heart related diseases to know the heart function and take proper care to maintain their health. The doctors said many people were currently neglecting their health due to Covid conditions and suffer from heart problems and lose their lives due to their negligence.

Doctors are evaluating the causes of heart attacks as follows: changed eating habits, cigarettes, drug use, lack of exercise and obesity can all lead to heart disease. Until a decade ago, the number of women suffering from heart disease in the hospital was very low.

Now, with women also smoke cigarettes and drink alcohol on an equal footing with men, they also prone to heart ailments. Once you make mistakes it can become a big challenge to your heart. Taking precautionary measures against heart disease can prolong life, they pointed out.