Kurnool: Student attempts suicide

Kurnool: Inter first year student of St Joseph Junior College has attempted suicide by jumping from the college building in Kurnool on Friday. The victim was identified as Kashapogu Keerthi, who sustained multiple bone fractures from the fall.

According to college Principal Showry Reddy, the victim is studying first year Intermediate BiPC. She used to copy from chits during exams and lecturers caught her and warned her. She didn’t mend her ways and copied from chits during an exam on Friday. The lecturer caught her red handed and warned her not to do copying, else appropriate action will be taken against her. During break hour, Keerthi went to the building fourth floor and jumped from backside. As she landed on grass and sustained injuries to spinal cord, legs and other parts.

Immediately after learning the incident, college management rushed her to a private hospital. The Principal said that they informed the police department and RIO about the incident. The victim is being treated at Gemcare Kamineni hospital, where the doctors stated that her health condition is stable and she is out of danger.