Kurnool: Sunkesula residents seek adequate compensation

Kurnool: The residents of Sunkesula village in Owk mandal staged a protest near the worksite of Galeri Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) Canal on Friday.

They also organised a Vanta Varpu programme at the site. Later speaking to media persons, a villager Rafi said that the government has acquired the farmer's lands for construction of GNSS canal in 2006.

The government has assured to compensate for the acquired lands. At that time around 44 farmers, having 'D' Patta, have given out their lands. Despite 15 years have passed the government has not yet paid even a single pie to the acquired lands, lamented Rafi.

Another resident, Adi Narayana said that of the 44 farmers around 12 have breathed their last. The remaining are also likely to die as several of them are bed ridden.

He said that since the lands have been acquired by the government, the farmers are continuously making rounds to the offices of district collector, Owk tahsildar and even to the houses of political leaders. It is very unfortunate that despite making rounds for years together, no one cared to address the woes of the farmers, lamented Adi Narayana.

He said that they will camp at the working site with kith and kin till they are rendered justice. If justice is not rendered, then they have to take extreme step to commit mass suicides.

Adi Narayana said that the lands acquired by the government were the only source of earning bread and butter to the family members. He urged the government to give compensation or accord permission for committing suicides.