Kurnool: TDP demands early compensation for flood-affected farmers

Kurnool: TDP parliamentary committee president Somisetti Venkateswaralu demanded the state government to compensate the farmers who lost their crops due to the floods caused by the heavy rains in the district recently.



Addressing the press conference at party office here on Thursday, Venkateswarlu said that almost all crops across the district have been damaged in the rains. There is no scope even for a minimum yield. Tomato, onion and cotton farmers are in a state of dilemma over how to recuperate from losses. The government should assess the crop damage on a war footing and prevent farmers from committing suicide by providing compensation, said Venkateswarlu.

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of visiting the flood-affected areas, is confined to his residence. Even his Cabinet ministers were least bothered about to address the farmers' woes. Recalling the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's concern towards people, Venkateswarlu said that Naidu visited every flood-affected area and assured people that the government would always stand by them in times of calamity. People of all sections were very happy during the TDP government, he said.

He said Tungabhadra Puskaralu were round the corner and the people from four states would visit Kurnool district on the occasion. But so far, no pushkar ghats were constructed and road repairing works were done. The government is confined to publicity, he said.

K Nagendra Kumar, P Narayana Reddy, P Hanumanth Rao Choudhary and others were present.