Kurnool: TDP lambasts govt for ignoring farmers' welfare

Kurnool: The TDP leaders observed 'Rythu Kosam Telugu Desam' and staged protests in all mandals across the district on Tuesday.

The party's Dhone in-charge and MLC K E Prabhakar accompanied by the party leaders and activists staged a protest in front of Dhone tahsildar's office. While Kurnool Parliamentary constituency president Somishetty Venkateswarlu took part in a dharna at Pathikonda, ex-MLAs of Banaganapalli, Nandyal, Yemmiganaur, Adoni and other mandals have also participated in protests in their respective constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC KE Prabhakar came down heavily on the YSRCP government and said that the government has totally failed in addressing farmers' woes. The State is in third position in farmers' suicides in the country.

Earlier, the TDP government provided interest free loans to farmers but under the current regime, farmers were facing huge problems to get loans. Due to implementation of anti-agriculture policies, farmers' suicides have gone up significantly in the State.

The government is turning a blind eye and is least bothered to initiate action against the sand and liquor mafia and those attacking women, lamented Prabhakar. The YSRCP government is filing cases against those who were opposing its anti-people's policies.

The leaders of the TDP were being arrested if they go to console victims of atrocities. The government's attitude clearly says that it is intentionally harassing the leaders of TDP, he said.

The TDP leader regretted that despite receiving a good amount of rainfall during the current season, the farmers were being deprived of irrigation facilities to their agriculture fields. The government was harassing them by fixing electricity meters to motors. Farmers are unable to get seeds and fertilisers on subsidy and the government has also failed to provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to their produce, Prabhakar said.

Similarly, Kurnool Parliamentary constituency president Somishetty Venkateswarlu accompanied by other party leaders also staged a protest in Pathikonda. Somishetty said the farmers were incurring huge losses for not getting remunerative price to their produce. Expressing concern over fall in prices, the farmers threw vegetables on the road.

The TDP leaders have demanded that the government save the farmers from committing suicides by ensuring MSP for their produce. If the government failed to respond, then they would intensify protests Statewide, Somishetty said.