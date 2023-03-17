Kurnool: Telugu people will never forget Amarajeevi

Kurnool/Nandyal: Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu made supreme sacrifice by laying down his life for separate linguistic State to Telugu speaking people, stated Venkata Subbaiah, the Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). He paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary at the Collectorate mini conference hall here on Thursday.

Later speaking on the occasion, Venkata Subbaiah said that Potti Sreeramulu undertook hunger strike for 58 days in support of having separate Andhra Pradesh State. He breathed his last after 58 days and Andhra Pradesh State was formed on 1st November 1956. The leader was jailed for several times after participating in Salt Satyagraha movement in 1930 and Quit India Movement in 1941-42. In order to honour the great leader, the State government had established Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Nellore district was also named after him in 2008, the PD informed.

As a tribute to the departed leader, the postal department had released a postal stamp on March 16, 2000. Each and every Telugu speaking people should never forget the sacrifices of Amarajeevi, he added.

Meanwhile, Nandyal district Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that people of the undivided AP State could never forget Potti Sreeramulu. He paid garlanded the photo of Potti Sreeramulu at YSR Centenary Hall in the Collectorate here and paid tributes on the latter's birth anniversary.

District Revenue Officer Pullaiah, District Education Officer Anuradha, Tourism Officer Satyanarayana and others also floral tributes.