Kurnool: Unfenced power transformers pose serious threat to residents

Kurnool: The power transformers installed at some public places in the city without fencing and safety walls pose a threat to the residents, particularly the children. Due to no protection, several people have suffered electric shock with these transformers and dangling wires. According to a source, more than 2,000 transformers might have been built on the pavements and at public places in the city. Nearly 60 percent of them don't have proper fencing, iron packets and safety walls. Some of them are installed nearby schools that have burst on several occasions also.

Though the pavements are constructed by the Kurnool municipal corporation for the benefit of the people, they seem to be helpless when it comes to the transformers and other unwanted setups at several key areas in the city. "Open electrical boxes with loose wires hanging out of them are putting pedestrians and motorists at risk. Who will take the responsibility in case of any accident?" questioned, a resident of Vidhya Nagar. He said most transformers were set up on the pavements and on either side of the road from Eid Gah to the new bus stand without proper fencing, iron packets and safety walls.



And at some other places, near Raj Vihar centre, Jyothi Mall, Alankar Plaza, Kalkura hotel, the transformers were set up on cement constructed pillars and the place beneath the transformers were occupied by the vendors. There is every chance of unfortunate incidents occurring if the transformers explode or catches fire. K Shiva Prasad Reddy, Superintending Engineer (SE) of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APSPDCL) told The Hans India said they were taking steps to provide safety protection wherever there is acute necessity. Providing protection to every transformer may not be possible, he said and added all transformers would be set up on cement pillars at a later stage.

The civic authorities have to take care of roadside vendors, who set up various businesses under the transformers. He said the transformers were set up depending on the available space; while the density of wires drawn from a pole depended on the total load of that area. We will check the condition all transformers at the places and would take necessary action including safety walls and fencing to prevent any problems, he assured.

Photo: Electrical transformers set up without fencing and safety wall.