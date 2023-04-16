Kurnool: Upper Bhadra will increase Seema water woes says Nara Lokesh

Pathikonda (Kurnool) : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that Rayalaseema region is likely to turn into a desert if Karnataka government goes ahead to construct Upper Bhadra project. On the third day of Yuva Galam padayatra in Pathikonda on Saturday, Lokesh said the Central government has already sanctioned Rs 5,300 crore for the project. The people of this region would face huge water scarcity for drinking and irrigation needs if the Karnataka government constructs the Upper Bhadra project, he said and alleged that the YSRC government was least bothered to raise this issue with the Centre.

Addressing a meeting at Rampalli circle in Pathikonda constituency, Lokesh said that he was very fortunate to be in Pathikonda as the region was ruled by the emperor Ashoka. He said the region has not witnessed any development in the YSRC stint except in TDP government rule. "We have constructed drinking and irrigation water projects, laid concrete cement roads, constructed panchayat buildings, constructed TIDCO houses, school buildings and implemented several welfare schemes," he stated.

The TDP government has invested Rs 1,600 crore for developing Pathikonda. The tomato farmers in this region have been facing huge problems. Though TDP government started a tomato value chain programme the YSR Congress government diluted it, he stated. Once TDP forms government, Lokesh assured to resolve all problems of tomato farmers and provide minimum support price besides constructing cold storage plants, set up ketchup and processing units also. Lokesh also promised to resolve the drinking and irrigation water needs in Pathikonda and Dhone constituencies. He stated the TDP will also fill the 68 ponds with the waters of Hundri Neeva after the party comes to power.