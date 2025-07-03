Kurnool-Vij flight service takes off

Kurnool: In a significant step towards improving regional air connectivity, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, virtually launched the Kurnool-Vijayawada flight service on Wednesday.

This new air route, to be operated thrice a week, is expected to bring immense convenience to passengers and boost economic activity in the Rayalaseema region. The launch event was attended by Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy (Roads and Buildings) and TG Bharath (Industries and Commerce), MPs Byreddy Shabari and Basti Pathi Nagaraju, Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha and Kurnool district officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was committed to developing the aviation sector across the State.

He noted that in addition to Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati, airports like Kurnool and Kadapa have also seen expanded services this year, with a 15% increase in flight capacity. The State is also working towards establishing new airports in Bhogapuram, Nellore, Anantapur and Kuppam to make Andhra Pradesh a logistics hub. The Minister assured full support from the Centre for enhancing connectivity and infrastructure at Kurnool Airport, including plans for night landing facilities.

BC Janardhan Reddy expressed gratitude to Indigo Airlines for launching the service and said it was a proud moment to see flights operating from the airport he had helped establish. He stressed the need for expanding services to other cities and requested the Centre to support daily operations. Industries Minister TG Bharath echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the strategic importance of Kurnool Airport, especially with the presence of Orvakal Industrial Zone and its growing aerospace and defense manufacturing potential.

Members of Parliament and MLAs from the region highlighted the significance of the new flight service for public representatives, industrialists and professionals. They urged the Civil Aviation Minister to consider renaming the airport after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and expedite night landing provisions.

The event began with a virtual lighting of the lamp by Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, followed by the flagging off of the Indigo flight. The first boarding pass was handed over to a passenger by the attending dignitaries. Senior officials from Indigo Airlines, the airport director and district administration also participated in the function.