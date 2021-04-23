Kurnool: Volunteer thrashes woman for refusing to take jab

Kurnool: Of late, a video of a woman alleging that she was indiscriminately thrashed by a ward volunteer for opposing to take Covid vaccine, has gone viral in social media. According to sources, the incident took place at 6th ward in Jagath Janani Nagar of Nandyal revenue division and the victim has been identified as Mumtaz.

Mumtaz said that a ward volunteer has approached her to take her to vaccination drive. When she opposed to take the vaccine, the volunteer behaved in a rude manner and thrashed her indiscriminately, she alleged.

She further said that the volunteers threatening that the government would withdraw the benefits being given to them if they fail to take vaccine. Her relative has succumbed to Covid vaccine and several others are suffering with side effects, Mumtaz said.

After administering vaccine, neither the volunteer nor doctor turn up the person to enquire about their health conditions, she pointed out. If any unfortunate incident takes place after vaccination, then who will take the responsibility, she questions.

She asked the government to give foolproof security to their lives then they will happily take the vaccination. Mumtaz demanded the government to initiate stringent action on the volunteer, who thrashed her.

If no action is taken against the volunteer, then she will be forced to file a case in the court, she added.