Kurnool: VROs run administration by proxy

Kurnool (Alur): The Village Revenue Officers (VROs) play a key role in the district administration apart from other departments and they are the backbone in the revenue department. Two persons in such a department are illegally discharging the government responsibilities in place of their father's for the last five years as VROs in Alur Tahsildar office. The Tahsildar, despite being aware of their unauthorised involvement in government activities, is enjoying their services instead of initiating stern action.

Mallesh and Mallikarjuna are working as VROs in Alur Mandal Tahsildar office limits. Mallesh is given the responsibilities of Hatti Belagal village and Mallikarjuna is looking after Marakatta village.

Interestingly, both are illiterates and were promoted as VROs from Thalaris. In 2008, the then Congress government promoted the Thalaris to VROs without taking their education into consideration. The two VROs instead of discharging their responsibilities have engaged their sons, Raghu and Shiva Linga, to look after their duties.

Raghu, the son of VRO Mallesh, is looking after the responsibilities of Hatti Belagal village while Shiva Linga is looking after Marakatta village.

Another interesting factor is both Raghu and Sidda Linga were also reportedly completed intermediate education. These two persons were highly corrupted and reportedly collecting huge amounts for every service. To issue pattadar passbook, an amount of Rs 15,000 is being charged.

A resident of Hatti Belagal village on condition of anonymity, said that he has given Rs 15,000 to get pattadar passbook. Even some other residents have also complained that they are being demanded hefty amounts when contacted to survey for lands.

The VROs after collecting amounts from the villagers were reportedly sharing the mount with the Tahsildar and Deputy Tahsildar. They demanded the higher authorities to initiate stringent action on these persons, who are illegally rendering government services

When The Hans India sought clarification about the illegal involvement of two persons with the Alur mandal Tahsildar Hussain Saheb, he confirmed the use of the services of Raghu and Sidda Linga in place of their fathers, Mallesh and Mallikarjuna. Hussain Saheb said he was removing them immediately and assured not to repeat such kind of mistakes further.

He further said that he was unaware of the amounts being collected by them from the villagers.

It is also learnt that one Chinna, who is also engaged as a computer operator in an unauthorised manner, was acting as Tahsildar binami. Every transaction is being made through him and upon the consent of Chinna, the Tahsildar was signing the documents.