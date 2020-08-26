Kurnool: Woman ends life over dowry harassment

Kurnool: A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a drinking water well unable to bear the harassment by husband for additional dowry at at Kothapalli under Pathikonda police station limits on late on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Anila, 20.

According to Pathakonda CI A Adinarayana Reddy, Anila was married to Ramanjaneyulu of Cherukulapadu village six months ago. At the time of marriage, her mother gave Rs 60,000 and 5 tola golden ornaments as a dowry. She had lost her father some time ago.

But Ramanjaneyulu and his parents had been harassing her to bring Rs 1 lakh more from her parents. Two days ago, she came to her parents' house at Kothapalli and narrated her woes.

In view of her mother's inability to pay another Rs 1 lakh as demanded by her husband and in-laws, Anila decided to end her life. She jumped into the well on Monday night while her mother Krishnaveni was asleep.

The mother who woke up later and found her body in the well during a search. On receiving the complaint, police shifted the body for post mortem and registered a case under Sections 498 (A) and 304 (B) based on the complaint lodged by her family members.

Five persons, including Ramanjaneyulu, his father and mother were booked for dowry harassment and abetment. Police are yet to arrest them.