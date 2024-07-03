Live
Just In
KVK golden jubilee torch arrives
- As many as 731 KVKs across India are participating in Golden Jubilee Festival Jyothi journey
- Director, ICAR-CTRI Dr Maganti Seshu Madhav receives the torch from KVK, Kondempudi of Visakhapatnam
Rajamahendravaram: The year 2024 is marked as golden jubilee year for Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK). As many as 731 KVKs across India are participating in Golden Jubilee Festival Jyothi journey, starting with the KVK of Puducherry established in 1974.
Golden Jubilee Festival torch travel programme of KVK was held on Tuesday at Kalavacharla KVK campus.
Director, ICAR-CTRI Dr Maganti Seshu Madhav received the torch from KVK, Kondempudi of Visakhapatnam.
KVK Head Dr VSGR Naidu, scientists, farmers, and NGOs participated in the programme. Awareness programme was held on KVK services, training events conducted for the benefit of farmers, self-employment, and skill training undertaken for women empowerment.
KVK head Naidu stated that KVK, which was established in the year 1983 under the auspices of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) CTRI has been serving farmers for four decades and has achieved national recognition in various fields.
He handed over the torch to Dr Lalita Kameswari, KVK head of Dr YSR Horticulture University, Pandirimamidi.
KVK officers JVR Sathyavani, Raghunandan, Sanjay Hegde, and others were present.