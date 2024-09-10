KVK Yagantipalli gets ‘Outlook Agritech Summit & Award’

Kurnool: Senior scientist and Head of Department Dr G Dhanalakshmi has said that Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Yagantipalli in Banaganapalle constituency of Nandyal district has been presented with ‘Outlook Agritech Summit and Awards’ for its outstanding achievement for reaching out one third of the farmers in the district. The award was presented to KVK at 5th edition of ‘Outlook Agritech Summit and Awards 2024’ organized by Swaraj Tractors at AP Shinde Auditorium NASC complex in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday, Dr G Dhanalakshmi said Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Yagantipalli has reached one third of farmers in the district through periodical mobile advisories, quality seed production and production covering 5 per cent of district seed requirements. Besides this, the KVK has also advocated the use of biofertilisers and pesticides. The production and supply of these bio inputs for natural farming and for carrying out various agricultural and allied sector programmes for the development of the farmers. The award has been presented under the theme “Future of Agriculture, Showing the seeds of Change’, stated the senior scientist.

Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare presented the award, in the presence of Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE) and Director General ICAR; Indranil Roy, CEO Outlook group; Harish Chauhan, CEO Swaraj; Ram Gopal Aggarwal, group chairman, Dhanuka Agritech; Suchetana Roy, Editor Outlook Business and Strategy Officer, Outlook group.

In this summit, amazing agricultural innovations were showcased and group discussions were held with regard to changes in agricultural sector to meet future agricultural needs, credit and insurance facilities for farmers, government policies and schemes, digital agriculture policies by Industry leaders and influential farmers, policy makers, agricultural academics, agritech startups, agricultural research heads and Scientists of various crops .

Later, awards were presented in recognition of the efforts of individuals and organisations in the field of agriculture.

KVK Secretary Pendekanti Balaji appreciated the efforts made by the scientists and other staff. He said, “This is achieved due to untiring efforts of our committed scientists and acceptance and adoption by farmers who were advised to use new technologies to make farming profitable from time to time.”