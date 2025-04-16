Lab equipment worth Rs 2 cr distributed to 50 govt schools

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree, District In-charge Collector P Dhatri Reddy and SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore launched a programme to provide experimentalequipment worth Rs 2 crore to 50 government schools in the district at the Government Girls’ High School here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar said that development is possible only through education and the future of the country is in the hands of students. State Education Minister Nara Lokesh is giving great importance to the development of education and improving the standards of education in government schools, and steps are being taken to ensure that all facilities are available in government schools to provide a good learning environment for students. He said that he also studied in government schools and provided a computer lab to the school he studied in. He said that he has identified 2 high schools in every mandal of Eluru district and is providing laboratory equipment worth Rs 4 lakh to each school. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree said that it is commendable to provide experimental equipment worth Rs 2 crore to improve the standard of education in government schools. She said that the Zilla Parishad has provided the ‘Vijayaketanam’ books worth Rs 50 lakh to the students and the pass percentage in the schools has increased with its use.

In-charge district collector Dhatri Reddy said that knowledge gained through experiments along with the lessons learned in the classroom is very useful for the students.

District SP Pratap Shiva Kishore said that he had reached such a high position after studying in a government school and that there are teachers with the highest standards in government schools.

The MP inaugurated the laboratory at the school. He honoured Sheikh Shajita and Md Mobina, who scored the highest marks in Intermediate, with a shawl.

All the school teachers and students together felicitated MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri, In-charge Collector P Dhatri Reddy, and SP Pratap Shiva Kishore with shawls.

Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), DEO Venkata Lakshmamma, Sarvashiksha Abhiyan APC Padmakumar, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, Co-option member SMR Pedababu, local corporator T Arunakumari, school HM Sriram Kumarand others were present.