Lakhpati Didi scheme aims to make women millionaires: Collector Venkateswar

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that Lakhpati Didi programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday aimed to transform the financial landscape for women in self-help groups (SHGs) across the district. Along with MLC Cepoy Subramanyam, DRDA Project Director Prabhavathi and other officials, he participated virtually in the event from the Collectorate.



Addressing the gathering, the Collector emphasised the Central government’s ambitious goal of turning every woman in SHGs into a millionaire. He highlighted the long-standing support provided by these organisations, noting that over the past 24 years, women have received substantial financial aid through the self-help society. “Our goal is for every woman in the district’s self-help groups to achieve millionaire status”, said the Collector.

MLC Cepoy Subramanyam echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of recognising women’s potential and ensuring their financial security. He urged women to take full advantage of the numerous welfare schemes offered by the central and state governments, such as Ration Card, Arogyasri, and house pattas, which are all in the names of women.

DRDA PD Prabhavathi called on women in SHGs to focus on increasing their sources of income. She revealed that women, whose annual income has already surpassed one lakh rupees, have been identified and set as benchmarks. The district has set a target to make 1,01,800 women millionaires by the end of this year, with loans being granted to women’s groups under schemes like ‘Stree Nidhi’ and ‘Unnati’.

Following the programme, certificates were awarded to women’s groups whose annual income exceeds one lakh rupees and a loan disbursement mega check amounting to Rs 98.11 crore was handed over to the beneficiaries by the district Collector. ICDS SPD Jayalakshmi and numerous SHG members and others participated.