Lakhs of devotees to take part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ today

Visakhapatnam: Devotees believe that circumambulating ‘Simhagiri’ on the occasion of ‘Ashada Pournami’ help them overcome obstacles in life and invoke the blessings of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Popularly known as ‘Giri Pradakshina’, this time, the annual Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina mahotsavam is celebrated on July 9 (Wednesday).

Speaking about the festival arrangements, executive officer (EO) of the Devasthanam Vendra Trinadha Rao said that elaborate arrangements have been made in view of the devotees leaving from Simhachalam Tholipavancha on Wednesday for their onward trek.

At 2 pm, the Pushparatham with the idol of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will commence from Tholipavancha at the Simhachalam downhill.

The chariot will be flagged off by the hereditary trustee of the temple, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju. Lakhs of devotees will take part in ‘Giri Pradakshina’ along with the chariot.

The 32-km Giri Pradakshina, which starts from Tholipavancha, passes through Old Adivivaram, Arilova, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, MVP colony, Venkojipalem, Isukathota, HB Colony, Seethamadhara, Alluri statue, Balayya Sastri Layout, Port Stadium, Kancharapalem, Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, NAD Junction, Gopalapatnam bunk, Prahladapuram, Old Goshala junction and returns to Tolipavancha.

As part of the festival, the last phase of the sandalwood offering will be held on July 10. About 125-kg of ‘Srigandham’ was prepared by mixing assorted spices to offer to the presiding deity of Simhachalam.

An opportunity will be provided for devotees, who cannot take up the 32-km Giri Pradakshina, to circumambulate the temple. As part of it, devotees will be allowed to circumambulate at the temple from 3 am in the morning.

According to chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu, circumambulating the temple 108 times gives equal result to trekking 32-km-long route. For the convenience of the devotees, ramps are being set up at the North gopuram and South gopuram.

The EO informed that free transport facilities have been provided to the devotees who complete the temple pradakshina on July 10 to help them travel from uphill to downhill.

Special measures are taken for sanitation maintenance along the ‘metla margam’ and at various places on the uphill. The EO said that chairs and carpets will be facilitated for the devotees to take rest in between at special stalls in 29 places all along the Giri Pradakshina route.

Meanwhile, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg informed that helpline and toll-free numbers have been set up by the corporation for the convenience of devotees participating in the Giri Pradakshina. The Commissioner stated that during the Giri Pradakshina of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam, lakhs of devotees undertake the 32-km-long trek. For their convenience, GVMC has arranged a helpline number 0891-2507225 and a toll-free number 1800-4250-0009 and festival activities will be monitored from the city operation centre.

In addition, GVMC made arrangements, such as drinking water, toilets, lighting, and medical camps along the route. The Commissioner appealed to the devotees to make use of these facilities, and in case of any obstacles in arrangements or emergencies, the devotees are asked to contact the toll-free or helpline numbers for prompt assistance.

A number of NGOs teamed up to offer services to the devotees trekking along the 32-km-longstretch.