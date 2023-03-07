Laksha Kumkumarchana, Giri Pradhakshina held in Srisailam

The authorities of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, following the Phalguna Suddha Pournami norms, organised Laksha Kumkumarchana and Giri Pradakshina on Monday. In a press release, temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna stated that puja sankalpam was recited prior to organising Laksha Kumkumarchana following Maha Ganapathi Puja for the continuation of programme uninterruptedly.





He said the Kumkuma, which is a mixture of auspicious spices, has much importance in the event. The pundits say the kumkuma will ward off evils and fill the lives and houses of people with abundance of peace and prosperity. The families would prosper and the childless couples would be bestowed with children, stated Lavanna.





The EO further said that the devotees, who could not participate directly in the Laksha Kumkumarchana, can participate indirectly at the arjitha sevas by sending their Gothranamam. Around 22 devotees are participating in the indirect kumkumarchana. The devotees, who participate at the paroksha kumkumarchana have to pay an amount of Rs 1,110 through online.





The devotees are advised to visit www.srisailadevasthanam.org or aptemples.ap.gov.in to pay the amount. The devotees are also advised to contact the temple information centre on 8333901351/52/53/54/44 and 56 for more information. Similarly, the temple has also organised Srisaila Giri Pradakshina in the evening. In the beginning, Maha Mangala Harati was given to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. Later the utsava moorthis were seated in the palanquin and again special prayers were offered.





Immediately after offering special prayers, the palanquin of Swami Amma varu was taken out for Srisaila Giri Pradakshina. The Srisaila Giri Pradakshina which was started from temple Maha dwaram continued up to Pushkarini covering, Gangadhara mandapam, Ankalamma temple, Nandi mandapam, Ganga sadanam, Bayalu veera bhadra swamy temple, Ring road, filter bed and Sidda Ramappa kolanu. Again from there the Saisila Giri Pradakshina continued up to Nandi mandapam and back to tample maha dwaram.