Lakshmana Rao urges voters to elect him as MLC

Guntur: MLC and PDF candidate for Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency KS Lakshmana Rao urged the graduate voters to enrol their names for vote in the Guntur -Krishna districts Graduate MLC elections to be held in March.

He said November 6 is the last date for enrolling as voters in the voters list and added that employees, teachers, pensioners, contract and outsourcing employees associations are supporting him.

Addressing the meeting held at a hotel here on Sunday, he urged the voters to elect him as MLC to solve the problems. He said he will raise the problems of the employees, workers, teachers, outsourcing employees, contract employees in the council to protect their rights and solve their problems.

He further said that the PDF MLCs are responding to the problems of the people and raising in the State Legislative Council and trying to solve the problems.