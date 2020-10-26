Lamborghini decides to set up electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Another prestigious vehicle manufacturing unit is all set to be launched in Andhra Pradesh. Going into details, leading sports vehicle brand Lamborghini has decided to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in the state. Pune-based Kinetic Green has submitted proposals to set up a premium brand electric vehicle manufacturing unit in the state for use in golf and other sports. The Kinetic Green Board has approved the setting up of an electric vehicle manufacturing unit, battery charging stations, charging swapping and R&D units in the state with an investment of about Rs 1,750 crore. Earlier, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder, CEO, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, wrote a letter to Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Minister of State for Industries Andhra Pradesh.

Kinetic Green has submitted proposals to the state government to set up a unit on an area of ​​about 50 acres in the port-based SEZ area. Nellore, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts are in the race as the port is based in the respective districts. There is a discussion that Nellore and Chittoor districts have a chance in the situation. The unit will be set up to export Lamborghini vehicles as well as vehicles under the Kinetic Green brand name in addition to local requirements.

In the next ten years, 5 lakh electric vehicles will be sold in the state alone. It is estimated that this will reduce pollution and is considered as a huge mega project and asked for concessions accordingly. The company has proposed to pay one per cent royalty on commercial use of technology developed in R&D set up in the state. Lamborghini has entered into an agreement with Kinetic Green in 2018 to manufacture and sell branded electric vehicles in the country.