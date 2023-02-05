Land issues will be solved quickly: Darmana

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that a conference of regional revenue officers was held to resolve land problems fast in the state. Speaking at a regional conference with revenue officers of North Andhra districts here on Saturday, the minister said three conferences were organised across the state to discuss revenue and other land issues.He said that such conferences have already been held in Tirupati and Vijayawada and the last one in Visakhapatnam.

Prasada Rao opined that land is the main resource that can be used for the development of the state and to raise the standards of the people. He said once upon a time, lands were utilised for agriculture only. But in the present scenario, there is a need to change the rules and laws in tune with the changing times and move forward.

However, there were many technological changes regarding this resource over time. The conference aims at discussing the related changes and laws, the minister informed. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy primarily focuses on bringing the lands into use on a large scale, Prasada Rao said. He stated that if disputed lands can be brought into use, it will help in increasing the standards of the people. Keeping this in view, the Chief Minister has appointed a team of competent officials to revise the laws and regulations and make necessary changes to them, he added.

Even today, the dependency on the British Raj continues for the land records. In order to bring in change in this, the state government is carrying out a land survey on a massive scale, the Revenue Minister stated. Further, Prasada Rao said that steps were being taken to complete the survey at the earliest across the state.