Land records resurvey crucial for Viksit Bharat

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that development of the country is possible with the use of technology.

He addressed a national-level workshop held on land records resurvey and digitalisation here Friday. He said, “Seven states in the country are at the forefront in the land records digitisation process.” He said in order to change India as Viksit Bharat by 2047, there is need to complete the land records resurvey and digitalisation. Developed countries had implemented the programme long ago.

He thanked AP, Assam, Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana and Odisha for achieving cent percent ground proofing. Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said to solve the land disputes, the government will conduct National Geospatial Knowledge Based Land Survey of Urban Habitations. He said the Centre will conduct the land survey in 152 municipalities in the country including ten in AP on a pilot basis. He said 9.5 lakh properties will be surveyed and digitised. He felt that if this programme is completed, we can check the property disputes. Special chief secretary and chief commissioner of land revenue G Jayalakshmi, department of land resources secretary Manoj Joshi were present.