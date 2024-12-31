Land registration values to go up from February 1

Vijayawada: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad said that the land registration values will be increased from February 1 and officials are asked to display details of increase in land values at different places.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, the Minister said the land registration value will be in-creased at growth corridors and at the places where the land value is high. He said the increase in registration value will be around 15 to 20 per cent and it will be taken up in scientific manner. He said the department will achieve its target of Rs 9,500 crore income during the present financial year.

He said that the department received 1.7 lakh grievances and 11,000 grievances were solved on the spot.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R P Sisodia and Regis-trations and Stamps IG Sheshagiri Babu were present.