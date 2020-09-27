Land resurvey data will be digitised: Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and district In-charge Minister Dharmana Krishnadas said the State government will make a comprehensive land resurvey at the village secretariat level and the data would be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication. While speaking to the media at Jaggampeta on Sunday, he said that this land resurvey has been taken up to solve the land problems.

For this purpose, the services of the village secretariats will be utilized. He said in the country AP stands in 3rd place in Education, Medical and Agriculture fields.



Regarding Covid-19, the government has taken it as a challenge and taking adequate steps to curb the Covid-19, he added.BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna said that 50 percent reservation has been made exclusively for women. He said that Chief Minister Jagan has been making great efforts to infuse confidence among the people regarding the governance and administration.