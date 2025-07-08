Laptops distributed to court staff

Eluru: Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, along with Eluru district SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore, distributed laptops to the PPs and APPs working across Eluru district, at a programme held at the Eluru Range Office on Monday. As part of its commitment to modernising the judicial system, the State government, in line with the changing times, has initiated a special programme to equip Public Prosecutors (PPs) and Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) across the district with laptops.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Ashok Kumar said that by effectively utilising modern technology in their profession, prosecutors can enhance their efficiency in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital case records, and court processing. This technological support will help expedite trials and address previous challenges in ensuring timely convictions.

The event was attended by Inspector M Subbarao, in-charge of the Court Monitoring Cell at Eluru Women Police Station, along with several Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors.

Officials expressed confidence that this initiative marks a progressive step towards a more efficient legal system. With these phased measures, the judiciary is expected to become more transparent, faster, and deliver more accurate justice.