Large Turnout for Giri Pradakshina Mahotsav in Simhachalam

Devotees are gathering in significant numbers for the Giri Pradakshina Mahotsav at Simhachalam Kshetra in Visakhapatnam. Beginning at 6 am on Wednesday, worshippers from various regions across the country have started arriving to offer coconuts to Appanna Swamy at the first pavancha before commencing the 32-kilometre Giri Pradakshina.

At 2 pm, the temple's pushparatham will officially set off for the Giri Pradakshina from the first pavancha, under the guidance of temple authorities. Earlier, devotees had already initiated the pradakshina process.

In a modern approach to manage the large crowds, local authorities are utilising artificial intelligence to count the number of participants. By 12.30 pm, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg reported that 10,700 devotees had taken part in the Giri Pradakshina.