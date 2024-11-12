Live
Just In
Last date for fee payment extended
Highlights
The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the deadline for fee payment for the Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled for March 2025 to November 21.
Candidates who wish to pay the fees with a penalty of Rs 1,000 can do so until December 5. BIE Secretary Krithika Shukla issued an announcement on Monday, stating that there will be no further extensions for the payment of the IPE fees for March 2025.
The BIE encourages students in the first and second years of intermediate courses, as well as those in vocational programs, to take advantage of this opportunity.
