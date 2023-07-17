  • Menu
Launch Vande Bharath between Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar: TDP MP

Srikakulam: Launch semi high speed Vande Bharath express train between Visakhapatnam and Bhuvaneswar, Srikakulam TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The MP forwarded a request letter to the Railway Minister in this regard on Sunday and released the copy to the media.

In his letter, MP Rammohan Naidu explained that residents of both North Coastal AP region and several parts of Odisha State have cultural, topographical, traditional relations and people regularly travels in between Bhuvaneswar and Visakhapatnam regularly. Most of the residents of North Coastal AP region were migrated and settled in Berhampur, Katak, Puri, Bhuvaneswar of Odisha State and residents of these parts of Odisha also settled in North coastal AP region. To cater the requirements a semi high speed train like Vande Bharath is highly essential, the MP opined in his letter.

