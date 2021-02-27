Lawyers pad up to fight it out on field in Krishna district

Mulapadu (Krishna district): Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Arup Kumar Goswami, inaugurating the first South Indian Advocates Cricket Tournament at the cricket stadium here on Friday, said that sports help everyone to achieve mental relaxation and good health.

He said that the advocate work is always stressful and that games can help them stay calm as well as excited. The Chief Justice congratulated the advocates for taking initiative to organise such massive cricket tournament for themselves.

High Court judges Justice Praveen Kumar, Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice Kanneganti Lalita Kumari were also present at the stadium. The Chief Justice batted for a while much to the enthusiasm of the playing advocates.

The teams of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who are participating in the first tournament were introduced to chief guest Chief Justice Goswami.

Justice Ponnuri Pravin Kumar, Justice Suresh Kumar, Justice Somayajulu, Justice K Lalita Kumari, Advocate General S Shriram were felicitated by Krishna Milk Union chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu who presented them mementos.

The event was graced by AP Bar Council Chairman Ghanta Rama Rao and AP Cricket Association president PS Sarath Chandra Reddy, AAC Organising Committee chairman Chalasani Ajay Kumar, Vice-Chairmen G. Srinivasu Reddy, P. Venkata Reddy, P. Baji Sharifa Khan and others were present.

The advocates cut the cake to celebrate the birth day of Justice Pravin Kumar. On the first day of the tournament, Tamil Nadu won the match against Andhra Pradesh. V Kartik was declared man of the match.

In the second match, Karnataka won against Telangana. Yaswant was the man of the match.