Leaders, officials pay tributes to Jagjivan Ram

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, MLA Kilaru Rosaiah, MLCs KS Lakshmana Rao and Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and AP Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshamana Reddy paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary in Guntur on Tuesday. They paid floral tributes to the statue of the late Deputy PM at Hindu College Centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, M Venugopala Reddy recalled the efforts made by late Babu Jagjivan Ram to uplift poor and weaker sections. He said, following his footsteps would be a real tribute to him.

Former chairman of Guntur Mirchi Yard Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramanjaneyulu, deputy director, social welfare department Madhusudhana Rao were among those present.