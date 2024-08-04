Left demands resolution against nuclear power plant

Srikakulam : CPM and CITU leaders demanded passage of resolution against Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) at sea coast village Kovvada in Ranastalam mandal.

They organised an awareness drive on NPP’s adverse effects in Kovvada, Patharlapalli, Kotapalem, Allivalasa villages in Ranastalam mandal on Saturday. They opposed NPP and explained that Kovvada is located at earth quake zone if any untoward incident happened it will affect from Chatrapur in Odisha to Kakinada.

They said that all the developed countries have banned NPPs but Indian government is showing interest to set up dangerous units in backward Srikakulam district. CPM district secretary D Govinda Rao and CITU district secretary Ch Ammannaidu organised the awareness. drive.