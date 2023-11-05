Left parties, student unions call for bandh over VSP on Nov 8

Srikakulam: Left parties and their affiliated student unions called for educational institutions’ bandh across the state on November 8 for the cause of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).



Leaders of Left parties and their frontal organisations, including student unions, released wall poster and pamphlets explaining the history of VSP and its importance.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders, including M Yugandhar, K Srinivas, Ch Ravi and others said that NDA government at the Centre had proposed to privatise VSP without having valid reasons despite the unit earning good profits.

They said that the Central government is dragging its feet on construction of steel plant at Kadapa in Rayalaseema region. They also lamented that the ruling YSRCP in the state had failed to explain the importance of VSP to the Central government and also not putting pressure for Kadapa steel plant. They criticised Opposition TDP too for failing to announce its clear stand on VSP privatisation and Kadapa steel plant.

The unions appealed to all government and private educational institutions’ heads, principals and managements to cooperate for the cause and observe bandh on November 8.