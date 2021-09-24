Leg sprain makes CM Jagan put off Delhi visit

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed visit to Delhi on Saturday has been cancelled.

It is learnt that Jagan had sprained his leg during his morning schedule of daily exercises.

Earlier, it was said that the chief minister would be visiting Delhi and would be participating in the meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on naxal-inflicted states on Sunday and would also call on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the issue of water dispute between the two Telugu states and the revised estimates of Polavaram project.

There were also speculations since Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also camping in Delhi both of them may meet and discuss certain issues particularly the controversial issues like sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters which had led to a letter war between the two states.