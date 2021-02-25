Lendi hosts seminar on 'Women Cyber Security and Privacy'

Vizianagaram: Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jonnada, has initiated a programme to enlighten the girl students to protect themselves from cyber attacks. Due to Covid pandemic, the college launched the seminar on 'Women Cyber Security and Privacy' in virtual manner on premises.



WebmoInc Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Cyber Security Trainer Satish Kumar Dwibhashi explained the

importance of storing information while using social media and various applications to allow access to devices' data around the world, and how it can be useful in real life.

Shailaja Vadlamudi, an expert in this field, highlighted the students on the role of women in cyber security and privacy.

She said the field would create several jobs in future. College Principal Dr V V Ramareddy, Chairman P Madhusudan Rao, Vice Chairman P Srinivasa Rao, Secretary and Correspondent K Siva Rama Krishna, Dr T Haribabu, Dr Rama Rao, G Prakash Babu and K Sadhana participated in the programme.