Leopard found dead in Chittoor dist

Chittoor: A leopard was found dead on Tuesday in Karlapattu forest area in Ramakuppam mandal of Chittoor district. A few villagers of Karlapattu on the forest fringe, who were moving in the area, became aware of the foul smell and found out the carcass of a leopard. They immediately informed police and forest officials. Forest officials said the carcass was decomposed as the leopard died four or five days ago and added that cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, villagers suspect poachers might have killed the wild animal.