Live
- OpenAI Partners with TIME to Train its Chatbot Model, ChatGPT
- Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’
- Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Kills One, Injures Six; Flights Suspended
- Chief secretary’s service extended by six months
- Home minister Anitha stresses on friendly-policing
- With Naidu’s return, investors show interest in Amaravati
- Pemmasani meets Rly Minister over Guntur city projects
- KGH to get more developed in near future
- TDP govt harassing Pinnelli, alleges YSRCP
- Video conferencing rooms available for Lok Adalat
Just In
Leopard rescued after 30-hour operation
Giddalur: A leopard which had fallen in a pit near a village in the Giddalur mandal was rescued successfully by the forest officials after a 30-hour...
Giddalur: A leopard which had fallen in a pit near a village in the Giddalur mandal was rescued successfully by the forest officials after a 30-hour rescue operation, and released into the forest on Thursday.
The villagers of Devanagaram in Giddalur mandal throw dead animals into a pit near the village. The village which is just a few kilometres away from the Nallamala forest is usually visited by wild animals for food, occasionally.
About three days ago, a man dumped his farm animal into the pit. Passing by the pit, the man felt that there was no smell of the rotten flesh and went to check the pit. He observed a leopard, which feasted on the dead animal and trying to find a way to escape.
The man alerted the forest staff, who reached the village on Wednesday afternoon. They covered the pit with strong nets and branches of trees, made a passage for the leopard to leave the pit, and enter the cage in which a goat was kept as bait. The efforts to bring the leopard into the cage were successful after thirty hours of waiting on Thursday evening.
The forest officials shifted the leopard in the cage to the forest, and set it free, after treating the animal for injuries.