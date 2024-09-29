Leopard Sighting at Tirumala Causes Concern Among Devotees, officials alerted

A recent sighting of a leopard near the control room en route to Srivari Mettu has sparked concern among devotees and authorities alike. The incident occurred at night, prompting a security guard to retreat into the control room in panic. He quickly alerted both the forest department and TTD vigilance officials.

Devotees expressed fear over the presence of the leopard, leading to increased vigilance and precautionary measures by security personnel, who are currently working to track the animal. To ensure the safety of visitors, authorities have advised devotees to travel in groups and exercise caution.



This resurgence of leopard activity brings back troubling memories for the community. In August of the previous year, a leopard fatally attacked a child on the Alipiri route, resulting in the capture of six leopards that were subsequently relocated to a zoo. The recent sighting has reignited tensions among devotees and officials, particularly in light of the cheetah's unpredictable movements along the Srivari Mettu path.



Forest officials are on high alert and have been mobilizing resources to locate the leopard in hopes of preventing any potential danger to the devotees. The emotional impact of the leopard's presence has left many devotees shaken, recalling the previous incidents that occurred last year.

