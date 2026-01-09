Leopard Sighting on Srivari Mettu Footpath Causes Concern Among Devotees

A recent sighting of a leopard on the Srivari Mettu footpath has raised alarm among devotees visiting the sacred route. The leopard was spotted near the 400th step, prompting immediate notification of the authorities. TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) security personnel quickly responded and temporarily halted foot traffic on the path this morning (Friday) to ensure the safety of visitors.

Following the sighting, extensive searches were conducted along the entire Srivari Mettu route. TTD officials have advised devotees to remain vigilant and assured that they are closely monitoring the situation while implementing necessary security measures. They have urged visitors to adhere strictly to the guidance provided by security staff.

This incident follows a series of leopard sightings along the Alipiri, Srivari Mettu, and Mokalla Mettu footpaths, resulting in heightened anxiety among pilgrims. TTD has previously closed the footpaths after detecting leopard movements via CCTV cameras in these areas. Increased surveillance has been established, and devotees are now permitted to walk in groups only during night hours. Solo travel on the footpaths has been prohibited, and visitors are cautioned against discarding food in forested regions.

TTD officials have reiterated the importance of informing security personnel immediately if a leopard is seen to ensure the safety of all.