Leopard & sloth bear sighted near Alipiri footpath

A leopard and a sloth bear were sighted near Elephant Gate on Tirumala footpath road on Saturday.

Tirumala: A leopard and a sloth bear were sighted near Elephant Gate on Tirumala footpath road on Saturday.

The officials of TTD and forest department were after the CCTV footage showed these two wild animals moving in the forest area near the footpath.

The TTD officials appealed the pilgrims to be cautious while trekking the footpath to hill shrine.



