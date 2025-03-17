Lepakshi temple deserves UNESCO recognition

Lepakshi (Sathya Sai district): Tourism expert and historian MyNaa Swamy has submitted a preliminary report to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stating that the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple complex has all the necessary qualifications to get the recognition as world heritage site by United Nation’s UNESCO.

The historian, who met the Chief Minister in Amaravati requested him to appoint an expert committee to start consultations with UNESCO in Paris through the Central government.

The mural painting of Veerabhadra Swamy is the largest in Asia; the world’s largest Monolithic Bull (Nandi statue); the tallest Nagalingam; the vertical sculptures in the Natya Mandapam; the magnificent mural painting panels; and the most beautiful sculptures in the Kalyanamandapam are among the details included in the preliminary report along with the photographs.

“If Lepakshi is included in the list of UNESCO heritage sites, it will radically change the landscape of the region and increase employment opportunities,” says tourism expert and historian MyNaa Swamy.

He also explained that the Chief Minister had promised to make efforts to secure UNESCO’s recognition for the Lepakshi temple complex. Appointing a panel of experts is the first step in UNESCO’s consultation process.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of MyNaa Swamy for the development of temple tourism.